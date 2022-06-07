MPD

Assaults

Saint Francis Hospital, 300 Rockefeller Drive, June 5, threats.

656 N. 13th St., June 6, domestic.

Capps Rent a Car, 1701 N. 32nd St., June 6, with a brick, and vehicle window broken.

Burglary

Port City Body Shop, 622 N. Main St., June 5, illegal entry of business.

Thefts

Double D Pawn, 3012 N. York St., May 27, property reported stolen pawned.

1225 N. Edmond St., April 1-28, charges made to credit card by someone other than account holder.

1301 S. York St., May 27-June 6, property removed from trailer.

Vandalism

3923 Meadowbrook Drive, #88, June 2, vehicle tires deflated.

