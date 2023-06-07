Assaults
501 E. Peak Blvd. #107, June 5-6, domestic.
2209 Robison St., June 7, domestic.
Burglaries
Sooner Salvage, 2244 N. 32nd St., June 6, illegal entry into business.
1323 E. Broadway, June 5-6, property removed from residence.
2348 Elmira St., May 20-June 6, property removed from vehicle.
610 Mooney St., June 7, illegal entry into business.
Thefts
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 3, property removed.
423 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 5, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
