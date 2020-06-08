Muskogee police reports 06.08.20

Assaults

Gibson Street and Chestnut Street, June 6, domestic. 

116 S. Main St., June 5, domestic. 

Burglaries

1801 Sallie St., June 5, property removed from vehicle. 

410 N. 32nd St., #117, June 5, property removed from vehicle. 

837 N. C St., June 5, property removed from vehicle. 

Thefts

3511 Canterbury Ave., May 6-June 5, identity. 

1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 4-5, vehicle.

Dollar General, 501 S. York St., June 7, attempt to purchase merchandise with bill reported counterfeit.

1813 Tull Ave., May 6-June 6, identity. 

1102 Harris St., June 7, vehicle.

Vandalism

140 N. David Lane, #214, June 5, vehicle. 

112 S. Third St., June 6, property.

