Muskogee police reports 06.08.20

Assaults
Gibson Street and Chestnut Street, June 6, domestic.
116 S. Main St., June 5, domestic.
Burglaries
1801 Sallie St., June 5, property removed from vehicle.
410 N. 32nd St., #117, June 5, property removed from vehicle.
837 N. C St., June 5, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
3511 Canterbury Ave., May 6-June 5, identity.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 4-5, vehicle.
Dollar General, 501 S. York St., June 7, attempt to purchase merchandise with bill reported counterfeit.
1813 Tull Ave., May 6-June 6, identity.
1102 Harris St., June 7, vehicle.
Vandalism
140 N. David Lane, #214, June 5, vehicle.
112 S. Third St., June 6, property.
