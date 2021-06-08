MPD

Assault

404 Kershaw Drive, June 3-6, threatening phone calls.

Thefts

719 S. 11th St., June 4-7, property removed from residence.

Hibbett Sports, 701 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 7, shoplifting.

