Muskogee police reports 06.10.20

Assaults

603 N. 24th St., June 7, threat.

711 Galveston St., June 9, gun. 

1302 S. Kentucky St., June 9, domestic.

2610 W. Broadway Ave., June 10, domestic. 

Burglary

2605 Ruth St., June 9, property removed from residence. 

Thefts

229 W. Okmulgee Ave., April 1-June 9, identity.

1602 Walnut St., June 9, identity.     

2627 Tull Ave., June 9, identity.

3716 Club Estates Drive, June 9, check.

Vandalism

City of Muskogee, 1100 Gulick St., June 8, park property damaged.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you