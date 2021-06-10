MPD

Assaults

109 Rodman Circle, June 9, with scissors.

222 N. 13th St., June 9, domestic.

1015 N. Seventh St., June 9, domestic.

Burglary

410 N. 32nd St., June 9, property removed from vehicle and motel property damaged.

Thefts

Indian Capital Technology Center, 2403 N. 41 St., June 9, property removed.

Next Level Truck and Auto LLC, 2520 Chandler Road, June 9, check reported stolen and used by someone other than account holder.

1112 S. 23rd St., June 9, property reported stolen recovered.

Vandalism

734 S. 29th St., June 5, vehicle windshields broken.

