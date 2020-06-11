Assaults
220 State St., March 2, threat.
728 Hartford Ave., June 10, unspecified.
525 N. Sixth St., June 10-11, domestic.
2818 Denver Ave., June 11, domestic.
Robbery
1520 S. Fifth St. 1/2, June 10, cell phone.
Thefts
103 York Village Drive, June 9-10, vehicle.
715 S. 32nd St., June 10, purse.
ULTA, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 7, property.
534 N. 13th St., May 10-June 10, identity.
112 S. Third St., May 31, identity.
Famous Footwear, 699 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 10, property.
Kum & Go, 4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 11, property.
