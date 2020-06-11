Assaults

220 State St., March 2, threat.

728 Hartford Ave., June 10, unspecified.

525 N. Sixth St., June 10-11, domestic.

2818 Denver Ave., June 11, domestic. 

Robbery

1520 S. Fifth St. 1/2, June 10, cell phone. 

Thefts

103 York Village Drive, June 9-10, vehicle. 

715 S. 32nd St., June 10, purse.

ULTA, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 7, property.

534 N. 13th St., May 10-June 10, identity.

112 S. Third St., May 31, identity.

Famous Footwear, 699 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 10, property. 

Kum & Go, 4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 11, property. 

