Assaults
1701 N. 32nd St., June 10, threats, with a gun.
300 Rockefeller Drive, June 10, with fist.
565 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 9, threats.
2601 W. Broadway, June 10, domestic.
Robbery
3202 Chickasaw St., June 6, by force or fear.
Thefts
801 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 10, property removed from purse.
384 S. 33rd St., June 10, attempt to remove vehicle, and vehicle damaged.
Vandalism
2101 N. Main St., June 11, tires cut on several vehicles.
