Assaults
2128 Kingston St., June 9, domestic.
1411 N. 33rd St., June 10, domestic.
618 N. E St., June 11, domestic.
300 Rockefeller St., June 11, unspecified.
2405 N. 32nd St., June 11, domestic.
Burglaries
3000 N. 32nd St., June 5-6, property removed from vehicle.
Mr. Glass, 319 S. Main St., June 8-9, Property removed from business.
1321 N. Main St., June 8-9, property removed from residence.
2920 Williams St., June 9-10, property removed from residence.
2105 N. Main St., June 10, illegal entry into residence.
1012 Columbus St., June 11, property removed from residence.
Robbery
300 N. 40th St., June 7, property removed by force.
Ash and Lawrence streets, June 9, property removed by force.
Theft
1400 Honor Heights Drive, June 7, property removed.
Vandalism
2250 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 10, vehicle.
