Assaults
2109 N. Main St., June 10, domestic.
3905 Border Ave., June 8-10, domestic.
2121 N. Main St., June 10, threatening messages.
South Ninth and Boston streets, June 10, domestic.
315 N. 17th St., June 10, domestic, verbal.
North Ninth and Emporia streets, June 10, with a pellet gun.
226 S. 32nd St., June 11, domestic.
2024 Columbus St., June 4, threats.
219 S. 32nd St., June 11, unspecified.
1516 Jennifer Lane, June 11, domestic.
2414 W. Hancock St., June 12, domestic.
1601 W. Broadway, June 12, domestic.
1217 Turner St., June 11, juvenile.
Burglaries
First Union, 2112 Chandler Road, May 9, illegal entry of business, and property damaged.
American Foundry/Imperial Vending, 612 S. 45th St. E., June 10-13, illegal entry of business and vending machines.
Robbery
Casey's, 4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 13, property removed from business.
Thefts
2900 Gibson St., June 7-10, unspecified.
2131 Topeka St., June 10, vehicle.
622 N. Main St., June 11, property removed from vehicle.
1101 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 11, cell phone removed.
Teen Challenge, June 11, property removed.
Casey's, 2315 Chandler Road, June 11, shoplifting.
McDonald's, 101 S. 32nd St., June 12, attempt to pay for meal with bill reported counterfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.