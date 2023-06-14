Assaults

North 43rd Street and Chandler Road, June 12, domestic.

826 S. York St. 28B, June 12, domestic.

1209 Foxcroft #3, June 13, with a weapon.

Burglaries

2036 Haskell Blvd.., June 12, illegal entry into residence.

2403 Oklahoma St., May 30-June 13, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

323 Callahan St., May 3, identity.

Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 12, shoplifting.

125 Geneva St., June 11-13, vehicle tag.

