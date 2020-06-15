Muskogee police reports 06.15.20

Assaults
3918 Meadowbrook Drive, June 12, domestic.
722 Fredonia St., June 13, domestic, with a hammer and threats.
3600 Arline Ave., June 13, juveniles.
Unspecified location, June 13, domestic.
910 N. 43rd St. E., June 13, domestic.
1501 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 14, with a gun.
1601 S. Fourth St., June 14, with a broom handle.
1407 N. 33rd St., June 14, domestic, verbal.
2409 Davenport St., June 14, domestic.
Burglaries
1407 N. 33rd St., June 13, property removed from residence.
1407 N. 33rd St., June 14, illegal entry of residence.
2115 Boston St., June 15, property removed from vehicle.
Robbery
Fredonia and Dayton streets, June 13, juvenile, with a weapon.
Thefts
538 N. 15th St., June 10-12, check removed and signed by someone other than account holder.
4530 Gulick St., May 13-June 12, identity.
2122 Findlay St., May 12-June 12, identity.
420 Frankfort St., June 13, vehicle.
419 N. 26th St., June 13, vehicle.
Unspecified address, June 14, vehicle.
1208 Cherry St., June 14, property removed.
701 Altamont St., June 14, property removed.
Vandalism
300 N. 40th St., June 11-12, vehicle damaged.
