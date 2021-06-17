MPD

Assaults

2109 N. Main St., June 16, domestic.

East Augusta and K streets, June 16, with a vehicle.

Burglaries

3028 Arline St., June 6, illegal entry of vehicle.

1215 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 16, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

540 S. 32nd St., June 14, phone.

1701 N. 32nd St., June 15-16, vehicle and U-Haul enclosed trailer.

501 S. York St., June 13-14, wallet reported lost/stolen, and bank card used by someone other than account holder.

