Assaults
Saint Francis Hospital, 300 Rockefeller Drive, June 16, threats.
2724 Garland St., June 16, unspecified.
2201 Monta Ave., June 16, domestic.
1814 Fox Lane, June 10-16, threat.
937 S. F St., June 16, domestic.
Thefts
724 Houston St., June 7, property removed from residence.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 8, purse.
320 W. Augusta St., June 9, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 16, property removed.
500 Dayton St., June 16, property removed from residence.
3116 W. Broadway, June 16, property removed.
2903 Keetoowah Trail, June 1-16, property removed from residence.
1202 Georgetown St., June 8-9, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
209 Callahan St., June 16, property removed.
Vandalism
3300 Border Ave., June 16, property damaged.
