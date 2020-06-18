Muskogee police reports 06.18.20

Burglaries
1012 N. 38 St., June 17, property removed from vehicle.
1100 S. G St., June 17, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
800 E. Okmulgee Ave., May 1-June 10, identity.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 17, property removed from vehicle.
Unknown location, June 11, check deposited reported bogus.
807 Queens Road, June 4, identity.
The Shoe Store, 920 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 17, shoplifting.
112 S. Third St., June 1, identity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.