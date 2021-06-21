Assaults
2614 W. Broadway, June 10-19, domestic, with weapon.
1100 Gulick St., June 18, juvenile.
719 Dayton St., June 19, threats.
5107 W. Broadway, #26, June 19, domestic.
109 W. Broadway, #201, June 19, threats.
3010 Denver Ave., June 20, domestic.
24th and Elgin streets, June 20, juvenile, with a gun.
2011 Baltimore St., June 20, unspecified.
2300 Talladega St., June 21, domestic.
Burglaries
236 Kent Drive, June 20, property removed from vehicle.
607 Gawf Lane, June 20, illegal entry of residence, and assault.
Thefts
545 N. Sixth St., June 17-18, vehicle.
2201 Hayes St., June 5-18, vehicle.
304 Foltz Lane, Sept. 1-June 18, property removed.
2332 W. Shawnee Bypass, Sept. 1-June 18, license plate.
4001 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 19, unspecified property.
The Buckle, 705 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 19, property removed from business.
