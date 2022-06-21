Assaults
827 S. York St., June 17, domestic.
1019 N. J St., June 1-17, threats.
2204 Elliott St., June 18, threats.
1706 Silverwood Lane, June 17, unspecified.
Brentwood Care, 841 N. 38th St., June 19, threats.
211 N. 34th St., June 19, threatening text messages and verbal threats.
300 Rockefeller Drive, June 20, unspecified.
Burglary
402 S. 13th St., June 18-19, bicycles and other personal items removed from garage.
2401 Georgia Ave., June 17-18, property removed from vehicle.
819 N. P St., June 20, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
711 Gawf Lane, June 16-17, unspecified.
1005 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 17, vehicle removed, and illegal entry of residence.
2220 Fredonia St., June 20, property removed from residence.
Toyota of Muskogee, 2314 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 20, vehicle.
231 Douglas St., #204, June 17, property removed from residence.
