Arson
3923 Meadowbrook St., June 18, vehicle.
Assaults
812 Patterson St., June 16, threat.
1001 S. 30th St., June 16, domestic.
1019 Walnut St., June 17, domestic.
South 55th and Pine streets, June 17, threat.
2950 N. 32nd St., June 19, with a weapon.
1213 Foxcroft St., June 19, domestic.
2023 Elgin St., June 19, domestic.
1112 S. 32nd St., June 19, domestic.
1518 Baltimore St., June 20, domestic.
1200 Callahan, June 20, domestic.
2022 Columbus St., June 20, domestic.
Burglaries
2212 Baltimore St., June 16, illegal entry into residence.
2213 Georgia St., June 17-18, property removed from residence.
Family Dollar, 4411 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 20, property removed from business.
Dollar General, 60 E, Peak Blvd., June 20, property removed from business.
Thefts
304 N. 33rd St., June 13-14; identity.
501 Fredonia St., June 2-8, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
340 East Side Blvd., June 16, property removed.
900 E. Okmulgee, June 17, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
715 Galveston St., June 18, vehicle.
Unknown address, June 18, vehicle.
903 S. 32nd St., June 18-19, property removed.
Kelly Monuments, 1525 N. York St., June 18-19, vehicle.
1200 Callahan St., June 19, property removed.
Vandalism
2126 E. Augusta Ave., June 14-15, window.
1220 E. Cincinnati St., June 16, door.
2210 Tull St., June 20, vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.