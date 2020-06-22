Muskogee police reports 06.22.20

Assaults
601 S. 30th St., June 19, with an unspecified weapon.
1202 E. Broadway, June 19, with a weapon.
702 S. 32nd St., June 19, unspecified.
411 East Side Blvd., June 19, domestic.
1235 N. F St., June 19, juvenile.
5209 Kershaw Circle, June 20, domstic.
201 N. York St., June 20, juvenile.
East Side Boulevard and East Okmulgee Avenue, domestic.
525 N. Sixth St., June 21, domestic.
Burglaries
2305 E. Augusta Ave., #1, June 18-19, property removed from vehicle.
Leisure Way Laundry, 1208 Gibson St., June 19-20, attempted illegal entry of business.
537 Baltimore St., May 1-June 19, unspecified property removed from residence.
Robbery
2821 Elgin Ave., June 19, illegal entry of residence, and assault.
Thefts
134 Independence Ave., June 4, bank card used by someone other than account holder.
403 Kingsway Ave., June 5-19, identity.
8801 S. 31st St. E., June 18-19, identity.
112 S. Third St., June 19, identity.
727 Elgin Ave., June 7, vehicle.
1540 N. 43rd St. E., June 18, identity.
3506 Canterbury Ave., June 17-20, identity.
32nd Street and Okmulgee Avenue, June 21, identity.
607 N. B St., June 20, dog.
