Assaults
800 Bacone St., June 20-21, with a vehicle and a firearm.
South 15th and Fremont streets, June 21, with fireworks, and vehicle windows broken.
Burglary
2800 W. Broadway, June 17-18, property removed from garage.
Thefts
Unknown location, March 27-May 24, unspecified.
Dollar General, 1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 21, attempt to use credit card reported stolen.
Vandalism
Fenwick Place, June 14, property destroyed.
4924 Denison St., June 21, vehicle dented with broom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.