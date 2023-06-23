Assaults
1632 Center Lane, June 21, domestic.
500 Dayton #173, June 21, domestic.
826 S. York St. #42B, June 22, domestic.
Burglaries
340 East Side Blvd., June 19-20, property removed from vehicle.
Murphy's USA, 1235 N. F St., June 21, property removed from business.
507 Baltimore St., June 21-22, illegal entry into residence.
3701 Fondulac St., June 22, domestic.
Thefts
24th and Martin Luther King streets, June 23, identity.
537 1/2 Denison St., June 17-21, vehicle.
2718 Garland St., June 21, vehicle.
5205 Emporia St., June 22, property removed from vehicle.
3912 Putter Place, June 9, scam.
501 N. York St., June 21-22, property removed.
2210 Monta Ave., June 22, property removed from vehicle.
Vandalism
1518 S. Fifth St., June 21, tires.
LaQuinta Inn, 1701 N. 32nd St., June 22, property.
