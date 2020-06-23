Muskogee police reports 06.23.20

Assaults
1124 S. Main St., June 22, with a gun.
2315 E. Augusta St., June 22, domestic.
411 N. 11th St., June 22, domestic.
Burglary
2703 Haddock Drive, June 21, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
108 York Village Drive, #3, June 21-22, vehicle.
Big Toys, 232 East Side Blvd., June 21, security camera removed from business.
2911 Arline St., June 19-22, package removed from residence.
2400 S. Cherokee St., June 22, identity.
2119 Boston St., June 19, package removed from residence.
City of Muskogee, Martin and Chicago streets, June 8-22, water meter removed.
112 S. Third St., June 1-21, identity.
Western Motel, 410 N. 32nd St., June 22, property removed from motel room.
Vandalism
1624 W. Martin Luther King St., June 22, vehicle windows broken with ball bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.