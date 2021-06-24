Assaults
2028 Monta Ave., June 23, domestic.
1310 S. 39th St., #56, June 23, domestic.
Thefts
City of Muskogee, Monta Avenue and Texas Street, June 15-16, city property removed.
504 Terrace Place, June 23, property removed, and fence cut.
22, passed away Monday, 6/21. Viewing Thursday, 6/24 from 9AM-6PM with family greeting friends from 4PM-6PM at Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah. Services 1 PM Friday, 6/25 First Freewill Baptist Church Checotah. Burial in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Velma Bernice Personette, 94, retired private caregiver, passed away on Saturday, 06/19/2021. A private family conducted service is planned. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory.
78, Nurse, passed Thursday June 17, 2021 Public viewing 4-7PM, Friday, June 25, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Service: 2PM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel
58, Cook, passed Thursday, June 17, 2021 Memorial service: 10AM, Saturday, June 26, 2021 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee
22, died in Arkansas on Monday, June 21, 2021. Services pending with Garrett Family Funeral Home of Checotah.
