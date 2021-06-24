MPD

Assaults

2028 Monta Ave., June 23, domestic.

1310 S. 39th St., #56, June 23, domestic.

Thefts

City of Muskogee, Monta Avenue and Texas Street, June 15-16, city property removed.

504 Terrace Place, June 23, property removed, and fence cut.

