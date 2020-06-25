Muskogee police reports 06.25.20

Assault
810 Choctaw St., June 24, unspecified.
Burglaries
1701 N. 32nd St., June 23-24, property removed from vehicle.
1621 Elmwood Lane, June 24, illegal entry of residence.
4128 Boston St., June 24, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
1228 Locust St., June 10, identity.
Kum & Go, 2400 E. Hancock St., June 24, shoplifting.
Unknown location, May 27, money removed from bank account by someone other than account holder.
231 Douglas St., June 24, identity.
301 S. Cherokee St., June 24, identity.
2506 Haskell Blvd., June 1-24, identity.
2405 Hilltop Ave., June 1-24, identity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.