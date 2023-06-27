Assaults
826 S. York St., June 24, with a weapon.
605 S. Seventh St., June 24, domestic.
405 W. Augusta St., June 23, juvenile.
South 14th and Denver streets, June 25, with a weapon.
600 Dayton #433, June 25, with a beer bottle.
1203 Fremont St., June 24, domestic.
1512 Denver St., June 26, domestic.
514 N. 15th St., June 26, with a knife.
Burglary
Jiffy Mart, 900 W. Broadway, June 24-25, illegal entry into business.
Thefts
North Seventh Street and West Shawnee Bypass, Aug. 1-Sept. 30, 2017, vehicle.
841 N. 38th St., May 27-28, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1813 Tanglewood St., June 24, vehicle.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 24, shoplifting.
2707 Estelle St., June 25, security camera.
1123 Fremont St., June 21, license plate.
603 S. Third St., June 22, license plate.
1517 Baltimore St., June 23, property removed.
3704 Club View Drive, June 5-12, checks cashed by someone other than account holder.
Vandalism
920 S. junction St., June 24, vehicles.
3601 Arline Ave., June 25, skate park.
