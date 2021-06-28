Assaults
521 N. 13th St., June 25, domestic.
5228 Kershaw Circle, June 25, threatening phone calls.
328 E. Okmulgee Ave., June 26, unspecified, and property removed.
1806 Military Blvd., June 27, domestic.
1301 Gibson St., June 27, domestic.
2500 W. Hancock St., June 25, juvenile.
Burglaries
1613 Aberdeen St., June 24-25, property removed from vehicle.
623 Park Ave., June 25, property removed from residence.
Thefts
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 25, attempted shoplifting.
3601 Park Blvd., June 25-26, property removed from residence.
735 N. York St., June 26, checks and attempt to remove funds from bank account by someone other than account holder.
500 Sherwood Lane, June 19-27, property removed.
