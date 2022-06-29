Assaults
860 Honor Heights Drive, June 27, threat.
3500 Columbus St., June 28, domestic.
1806 Military Blvd., June 28, domestic.
321 S. 32nd St., June 28, domestic.
Thefts
Unspecified, June 10-24, vehicle tag.
900 S. 32nd St., June 27, vehicle.
2913 Keetoowah Trail, June 26, phone.
3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 27-28, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
2700 S. 32nd St., June 27, vehicle.
402 S. 11th St., June 28, vehicle.
Tennessee, June 22, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.