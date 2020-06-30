Muskogee police reports 06.30.20

Assaults

811 Irving St., June 29, unspecified.

2752 N. Edmond St., June 29, domestic.

2108 N. 36th St., June 29, unspecified.

Burglaries

402 S. 13th St., June 29, property removed from residence.

3907 E. Shawnee Bypass, June 24-29, property removed from residence.

315 N. P St., June 28-29, property removed from residence.

213 S. 30th St., June 29-30, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 29, attempt to cash check reported stolen.

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 18-29, shoplifting.

709 Robb St., June 29, identity.

112 S. Third St., June 24, identity.

