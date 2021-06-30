MPD

Assaults

621 Market St., June 25-29, physical.

903 S. 32nd St., June 29, with a gun.

Burglary

121 N. Country Club Road, June 28-29, illegal entry of residence.

Theft

1115 E. Augusta St., June 29, boat and trailer.

