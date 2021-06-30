Assaults
621 Market St., June 25-29, physical.
903 S. 32nd St., June 29, with a gun.
Burglary
121 N. Country Club Road, June 28-29, illegal entry of residence.
Theft
1115 E. Augusta St., June 29, boat and trailer.
age 64. Homemaker. Died June 27th. Mass of Christian Burial July 1st 2:00pm St. Brigid Catholic Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation June 30th from 2:00pm until Rosary Service at 7:00pm Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
90, Retired Principal, passed away Sunday, 06/27/2021. Service Info: 9AM, Thursday, 07/01/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation: Wednesday, 06/30/2021 5:30PM-7:30PM, at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
