Assault
650 Park Drive, June 21-24, unspecified.
Burglaries
301 S. Seventh St., #5, June 28, illegal entry of residence.
O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 1907 N. Main St., June 29, illegal entry of business.
James Hodge Hyundai, 1300 N. Main St., June 28-29, illegal entry of business, vehicle taken, and vehicle damaged.
America Car Mart, 1501 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 29, illegal entry of business and vehicles.
Taco Bueno, 301 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 28, illegal entry of business.
Toyota of Muskogee, 2314 W. Shawnee Bypass, June 29, illegal entry of business.
1601 N. 32nd St., June 29, illegal entry of vehicle, property removed.
1304 Dorchester Ave., June 25, property removed from residence.
1637 E. Cincinnati Ave., June 27, property removed from residence.
Thefts
Casey's, 3607 Chandler Road, June 29, shoplifting.
1320 N. Mill St., June 10-18, trailer.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union, 3502 Chandler Road, June 25, check cashed by someone other than account holder.
2224 Robison St., June 29, trailer.
801 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 29, phone.
Cloudwalker Home Service, 2606 Arline St., June 22-23, property removed from business.
1152 N. York St., June 24, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
U.S. 69 and West Harris Road, June 25-26, property removed from vehicle.
Vandalisms
Dealer Electrical Supply, 1400 N. Main St., June 18-29, door damaged.
2020 S. 40th St., June 23, vehicle.
