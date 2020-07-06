Muskogee police reports 07.06.20

Assaults
415 Kendall Blvd., July 2, domestic.
2300 Estelle Ave., July 2, domestic.
3607 S. 24th St., July 3, with a knife.
510 S. 23rd St., July 4-5, unspecified.
2116 Topeka St., July 4, illegal entry of residence and assault.
1200 W. Hancock St., July 5, unspecified.
2606 Arline St., July 6, domestic.
2315 Wewoka St., July 6, domestic.
Burglaries
Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 Patterson St., July 2, illegal entry of storage shed.
2922 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 2, property removed from vehicle.
708 Galveston St., June 20, property damaged and property removed.
Boomarang Diner, 828 East Side Blvd., July 3-4, property removed from business.
613 S. Cherokee St., July 1-4, property removed from residence.
2116 Topeka St., July 4, suspects forced way into residence.
Homicide
510 Grand Ave., July 4, victim shot with arrow.
Thefts
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, Jan. 2-June 29, shoplifting.
231 Douglas St., July 2, vehicle.
728 S. 22nd St., June 25-July 2, check signed by someone other than account holder.
2922 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 2, vehicle.
424 Tower Hill Blvd., July 3, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
200 N. Country Club Road, July 4, vehicle.
300 Rockefeller Drive, July 5, vehicle.
310 N. Edmond St., July 6, vehicle.
Vandalism
2300 Estelle Ave., July 2, vehicle
