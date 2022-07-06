Abundant sunshine. Hot. High 102F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 6, 2022 @ 12:13 pm
Assault
619 N. Main St., July 5, domestic.
Thefts
O'Reilly's Auto Parts, 301 N. York St., June 1-July 5, money removed from business.
2410 Chandler Road, July 5, money paid reported as counterfeit.
