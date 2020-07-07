Muskogee police reports 07.07.20

Assaults

2908 Tull Ave., July 6, with a hammer.

5220 Kershaw Circle, July 6, with a belt.

Burglaries

2701 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 5-6, property removed from vehicle.

3101 Military Blvd., July 6-7, property removed from vehicle.

Robbery

952 Estelle Ave., July 6, unspecified.

Thefts

310 N. Edmond St., July 6, vehicle.

Enterprise, 3031 Military Blvd., June 24, vehicle.

2207 S. 25th St., Sept. 30, 1982-July 6, identity.

801 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 1-22, charges made to credit card by someone other than account holder.

Elgin and South Eighth streets, July 5, vehicle.

