Assaults
1315 Ellsworth St., June 22, domestic.
1600-1/2 S. Fourth St., July 7, with a gun.
2604 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 7, domestic.
Burglaries
819 N. P St., July 6, illegal entry of residence.
2029 Denver St., July 6, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
1521 S. Fifth St., July 5-6, account information used by someone other than account holder.
1323 Locust St., July 5, debit card used by someone other than account holder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.