MPD

Assaults

1315 Ellsworth St., June 22, domestic.

1600-1/2 S. Fourth St., July 7, with a gun.

2604 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 7, domestic.

Burglaries

819 N. P St., July 6, illegal entry of residence.

2029 Denver St., July 6, illegal entry of residence.

Thefts

1521 S. Fifth St., July 5-6, account information used by someone other than account holder.

1323 Locust St., July 5, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

