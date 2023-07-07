Assaults

2701 Elizabeth St., July 6, domestic.

3013 Elgin St., July 4, with fireworks.

1521 Dorchester St., July 6, domestic.

Burglaries

1029 S. D St., July 5, illegal entry into residence.

310 S. Main St., July 5-6, illegal entry into business.

335 N. 32nd St. #118, July 7, illegal entry into vehicle.

Thefts

405 N. G St., July 2-3, property removed from residence.

1101 Ash St., July 3, property removed.

735 N. York St., July 3-6, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.

