Assaults
2701 Elizabeth St., July 6, domestic.
3013 Elgin St., July 4, with fireworks.
1521 Dorchester St., July 6, domestic.
Burglaries
1029 S. D St., July 5, illegal entry into residence.
310 S. Main St., July 5-6, illegal entry into business.
335 N. 32nd St. #118, July 7, illegal entry into vehicle.
Thefts
405 N. G St., July 2-3, property removed from residence.
1101 Ash St., July 3, property removed.
735 N. York St., July 3-6, attempt to cash check by someone other than account holder.
