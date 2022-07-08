Assaults
412 N. N St., July 7, domestic.
3731 Club Estates Drive, #3, July 7, threats.
1518 S. Fifth St., July 7, domestic.
North Third and Court streets, July 7, domestic.
2400 E. Hancock St., July 7, domestic.
Burglary
3020 Arline St., #8A, July 7, property removed from residence.
Thefts
3219 S. Cherokee St., July 3-7, vehicle.
Muskogee County Council of Youth Services, 4009 Eufaula St., Jan. 1, 2012-July 7, 2022, money removed from business.
