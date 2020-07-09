Muskogee police reports 07.09.20

Assault

1303 Locust St., July 8, domestic.

Burglary

2701 W Shawnee Bypass, July 8, property removed from vehicle.

Theft

Best Western, 2701 Military Blvd., July 7-8, property removed from business.

