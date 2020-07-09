Muskogee police reports 07.09.20

Assault
1303 Locust St., July 8, domestic.
Burglary
2701 W Shawnee Bypass, July 8, property removed from vehicle.
Theft
Best Western, 2701 Military Blvd., July 7-8, property removed from business.
Lee Roy Reynolds 'Red' passed July 5th, 2020. He joined his wife Coeta of over 50 years. Visitation: Thursday 5-7PM at Bradley Funeral Service in Muskogee, Graveside Service: Friday 10AM Reynolds Family Cemetery east of Okay.
78, Retired Assembly Line Worker at Ford Glass Plant, passed Friday, 07/03/2020. No services planned at this time. Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory
