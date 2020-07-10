Muskogee police reports 07.10.20

Assaults
713 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 9, unspecified.
3408 Fondulac St., July 9, unspecified.
516 Callahan St., July 8-9, domestic.
1324 E. Cincinnati St., July 9, unidentified object thrown.
Burglaries
1600 Center Lane, July 8-9, property removed from vehicle.
1618 Oxford Lane, July 8, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
114 S. 10th St., June 22-July 9, rent paid to someone other than homeowner.
539 Sherwood Court, July 7, vehicle tag.
Walgreens, 2330 Chandler Road, July 9, shoplifting.
