Muskogee police reports 07.10.20

Assaults

713 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 9, unspecified.

3408 Fondulac St., July 9, unspecified.

516 Callahan St., July 8-9, domestic.

1324 E. Cincinnati St., July 9, unidentified object thrown.

Burglaries

1600 Center Lane, July 8-9, property removed from vehicle.

1618 Oxford Lane, July 8, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

114 S. 10th St., June 22-July 9, rent paid to someone other than homeowner.

539 Sherwood Court, July 7, vehicle tag.

Walgreens, 2330 Chandler Road, July 9, shoplifting.

