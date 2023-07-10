Assaults

11212 E. Cincinnati St., July 7, domestic with a weapon.

1030 N. B St., July 6, domestic.

300 N. 40th St., July 3, threats.

1601 N. 14th St., July 7, domestic.

321 N. Junction St., July 8, domestic.

2716 Beth Ann St., Feb. 26-July 8, domestic.

1422 W. Broadway, July 8, domestic.

1222 Summit St., July 9, domestic.

Smith Ferry Road and Prairie Dog Street, July 9, with a gun.

Burglaries

1200 N 43rd St., July 6-7, illegal entry into building.

Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Road, July 6-7, property removed from building.

903 S. 32nd St., July 8, property removed.

New Life Center, 4025 Gibson St., July 9, property removed from business.

Thefts

Sherwin-Williams, 1821 N. York St., June 26, identity.

2300 Delaware St., June 15-July 1, property removed.

840 Altamont St., July 7, property removed from residence.

1416 E. Okmulgee Ave., May 1-8, bicycle.

Dollar General, 2220 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 9, paid for purchase with bill reported as counterfeit.

Ulta Beauty, 709 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 9, shoplifting.

