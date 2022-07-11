Assaults
2111 Fairmont St., June 30, domestic.
1308 S. 40th Place, July 8, threats.
1617 Turner St., June 12-July 8, juvenile.
501 N. Main St., July 8, domestic, with a weapon.
2109 N. 37th St., July 8, domestic.
1123 S. 23rd St., July 5, domestic.
1603 Columbus St., July 9, domestic.
1507 Dorchester St., July 9, domestic.
607 N. 12th St., July 10, with a gun.
1112 S. 23rd St., July 10, domestic.
300 Rockefeller Drive, July 11, unspecified.
Burglaries
305 N. 16th St., July 8, property removed from residence.
900 S. 32nd St., July 5, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
2616 Callahan St., May 30-July 1, identity.
1403 E. Okmulgee Ave., June 30-June 1, bicycle removed.
1910 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 8, check written on account by someone other than account holder.
840 Altamont St., July 9, identity.
Vandalism
621 Austin St., July 2, paint thrown on vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.