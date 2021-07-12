Muskogee Police reports: 07.12.21

ASSAULTS
530 N. 19th St., July 9, domestic.
1815 E. Shawnee Bypass and Country Club Road, July 9, with vehicle.
2412 S. Cherokee St., July 9, domestic.
620 Arthur St., July 9, domestic.
2839 Suroya St., July 7, with vehicle.
805 Kingsway St., July 10, domestic in the presence of minor child.
2614 W. Broadway, July 10, domestic.
700 Kingsway St., July 11, domestic strangulation in the presence of minor child.
650 Park Drive, July 11, with knife.
BURGLARIES
412 N. 28th St., July 8, residence.
THEFTS
Dollar Tree, 500 N. Main St., July 9, shoplifting.
60 E. Peak Blvd., July 9, personal property.
525 N. Sixth St., July 10, robbery by two or more persons.
