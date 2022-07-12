Assaults
512 N. 18th St., July 11, threats, and assault, unspecified.
409 Burbank St., July 11, domestic, with an ice pick.
304 Barclay Road, July 11-12, domestic, threats, and assault, unspecified.
3615 Club Estates Drive, July 2-4, property removed.
Thefts
200 N. 40th St., July 10-11, vehicle.
2723 Garland St., July 11, vehicle reported stolen recovered.
2406 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 2-3, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.
1303 S. 38th St., July 3, license plate.
622 N. Main St., June 29-July 5, vehicle transmission removed.
Vandalism
Fairfax Street and Fenwick Place, July 11, vehicle damaged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.