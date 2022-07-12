MPD

Assaults

512 N. 18th St., July 11, threats, and assault, unspecified.

409 Burbank St., July 11, domestic, with an ice pick.

304 Barclay Road, July 11-12, domestic, threats, and assault, unspecified.

3615 Club Estates Drive, July 2-4, property removed.

Thefts

200 N. 40th St., July 10-11, vehicle.

2723 Garland St., July 11, vehicle reported stolen recovered.

2406 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 2-3, credit/debit card used by someone other than account holder.

1303 S. 38th St., July 3, license plate.

622 N. Main St., June 29-July 5, vehicle transmission removed.

Vandalism

Fairfax Street and Fenwick Place, July 11, vehicle damaged.

