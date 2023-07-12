Assaults

North E and Elmira streets, July 10, domestic.

223 N. Third St. #403, July 10, domestic.

2100 Sunset Ridge, July 10, domestic.

2820 W. Broadway, July 20, with a knife.

Burglaries

301 S. Seventh St., July 9, illegal entry into residence.

1911 Euclid St., July 9-11, illegal entry into residence.

Thefts

817 Elgin St., July 10, property removed from residence.

711 South C St., July 11, bicycle.

Vandalism

2000 Estelle St., July 8, property.

3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 9, vehicle.

