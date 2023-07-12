Assaults
North E and Elmira streets, July 10, domestic.
223 N. Third St. #403, July 10, domestic.
2100 Sunset Ridge, July 10, domestic.
2820 W. Broadway, July 20, with a knife.
Burglaries
301 S. Seventh St., July 9, illegal entry into residence.
1911 Euclid St., July 9-11, illegal entry into residence.
Thefts
817 Elgin St., July 10, property removed from residence.
711 South C St., July 11, bicycle.
Vandalism
2000 Estelle St., July 8, property.
3500 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 9, vehicle.
