Muskogee police reports 07.13.20

Assaults
2605 Boston St., July 9, domestic, threats.
111 N. 24th St., July 10, threat.
1604 Summit St., July 10, domestic.
2315 Chandler Road, July 11, domestic.
810 N. K St. July 11, with a gun.
1227 Dorchester Ave., July 10-11, threat.
516 Irving St., July 11, domestic.
2801 Oklahoma St., July 12, domestic.
1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 12, threat.
2305 E. Augusta St., # 1, July 11, domestic.
1001 S. Terrace Blvd., July 12, with a knife.
2015 Timberline Road., July 12, domestic.
Burglaries
1322 Hartford Ave., July 10-11, property removed from vehicle.
1623 E. Broadway, July 10-11, illegal entry of residence.
Thefts
409 Jefferson St., July 9-10, property removed from residence.
2401 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 10, property removed from residence.
Orscheln Farm and Home Supply, 6 E. Shawnee St., May 1-31, property removed from business.
1017 S. Fourth St., July 1-4, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Economy Pharmacy, 3414 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 10, shoplifting.
Arline Avenue and South 26th Street, July 11, property reported stolen recovered.
3739 Club Estates Drive, July 11, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
1618 N. Aberdeen St., July, credit card used by someone other than account holder.
Walgreens, 100 N. 32nd St., July 11, shoplifting.
Walmart, 1000 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 12, shoplifting.
Dollar General, 501 S. York St., July 12, purchase made with bill reported counterfeit.
Vandalism
1305 Mulberry St., July 11, property damaged.
901 S. 24th St., July 11, truck.
