Muskogee Police reports: 07.13.21

ASSAULTS
3701 W. Fondulac St., July 12, suspect pointed gun at victim.
501 Dayton St., July 13, domestic.
BURGLARIES
621 Market St., July 11, unlawful entry of residence.
Leggett Supply Inc., 1701 S. Cherokee St., July 10, unlawful entry of business.
4300 Chandler Road, July 12, property removed from vehicle.
604 S. 22nd St., July12, unlawful entry of residence.
THEFT
409 Jefferson St., May 11 to July 12, property damaged and removed from residence.
1624 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 12, property taken from victim.
FirstStar Bank, 510 N. Main St., June 15-22, stolen checks deposited into bank accounts.
728 N. Main St., July 3, trailer.
