ASSAULTS
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, 300 Rockefeller Drive, July 13, hospital employee assaulted.
621 S. G St., July 13, victim assaulted while in the presence of a minor child.
200 S. 32nd St., #112, July 14, domestic.
BURGLARIES
4714 Columbus Ave., July 13, unlawful entry into residence.
3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 13, property removed from vehicle.
702 Galveston St., July 9-13, unlawful entry into residence.
3910 S. 39th St., #54, July 13, unlawful entry into residence.
