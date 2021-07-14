ASSAULTS

Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, 300 Rockefeller Drive, July 13, hospital employee assaulted.

621 S. G St., July 13, victim assaulted while in the presence of a minor child. 

200 S. 32nd St., #112, July 14, domestic.

BURGLARIES 

4714 Columbus Ave., July 13, unlawful entry into residence. 

3115 W. Okmulgee Ave., July 13, property removed from vehicle.

702 Galveston St., July 9-13, unlawful entry into residence. 

 3910 S. 39th St., #54, July 13, unlawful entry into residence.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you