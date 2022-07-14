MPD

Assault

2112 Denver St., July 13, unspecified.

Burglaries

603 Elgin Ave., July 13, illegal entry of residence.

610 S. 24th St., July 3-4, property removed from vehicle.

Theft

3706 Country Club Drive, July 1, vehicle.

