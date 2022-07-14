Sunny. High 101F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 14, 2022 @ 12:32 pm
Assault
2112 Denver St., July 13, unspecified.
Burglaries
603 Elgin Ave., July 13, illegal entry of residence.
610 S. 24th St., July 3-4, property removed from vehicle.
Theft
3706 Country Club Drive, July 1, vehicle.
