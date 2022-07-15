Assaults
4911 Oklahoma St., July 14, domestic.
Unknown location, July 4-8, with scissors.
316 E. Okmulgee Ave., June 30-July 12, domestic.
Burglaries
501 E. Peak Blvd., #1, July 13-14, illegal entry of residence.
1618 Cincinnati, July 14, illegal entry of residence.
627 Callahan St., July 14, illegal entry of residence.
906 N. Fifth St., July 8, property removed from vehicle.
Thefts
Famous Footwear, 699 W. Shawnee Bypass, July 14, shoplifting.
VFW, 3811 W. Okmulgee Ave., June 30-July 2, property removed from business.
121 S. Second St., July 9, license plate removed from vehicle.
Vandalism
Redbox, 100 N. 32nd St., July 5, Redbox machine damaged.
1308 S. 40th St., July 9, vehicle window broken.
