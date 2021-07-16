Muskogee Police reports: 07.16.21

ASSAULTS
1223 Foxcroft Circle, July 14, domestic.
300 N. 40th St., July 15, domestic with knife.
BURGLARIES
2301 E. Okmulgee Ave., July 14, July 14, property removed from vehicle.
2118 Columbus Ave., July 15, unlawful entry into occupied residence.
THEFT
300 N. 40th St. #702, July 15, property removed from residence, unauthorized charges to bank card.
HZ Enterprises, 3133 Azalea Park Drive, July 15, property stolen from business.
