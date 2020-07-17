Muskogee police reports 07.17.20

Arson

1307 Ellsworth St., July 15-16, vehicle.

Assaults

429 N. 18th St., July 16, with a vehicle.

3221 S. Cherokee Drive, July 16, threats.

Burglary

1223 Foxcroft Circle, #5, July 16, property removed from vehicle.

Thefts

402 N. S St., July 16, generator removed from construction site.

112 S. Third St., July 16, identity.

2109 Columbus Ave., July 16, identity.

Hobby Lobby, 2224 E. Shawnee Bypass, July 16, attempted shoplifting.

3133 Azalea Park Drive, Nov. 1, 2018-July 9, debit card used by someone other than account holder.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you